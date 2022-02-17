Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after acquiring an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,504,000 after acquiring an additional 237,944 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

