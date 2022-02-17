Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

OSG stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $156.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.41. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 26,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $50,028.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

