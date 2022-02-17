Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
OSG stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $156.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.41. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.04.
In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 26,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $50,028.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.
