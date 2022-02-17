Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 48.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 178.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 240,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 25.4% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.