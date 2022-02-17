Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT):

2/16/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

2/14/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

2/14/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

2/11/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/11/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Goodyear’s acquisition of Cooper Tire strengthens the firm's leadership position in the global tire industry. Buyout of Raben Tire and TireHub joint venture with Bridgestone bodes well for Goodyear’s long-term prospects. The firm's new capital venture fund, Goodyear Ventures, which intends to advance future mobility solutions over the next decade, buoys its future prospects. However, surging raw material costs and high R&D expenses are likely to clip Goodyear’s margins. Rising competition and unfavorable forex translations are other headwinds. The company also anticipates to be impacted by non-cash costs in the upcoming quarters triggered by the merger with Cooper Tire. Elevated leverage is also a concern. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

GT opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,233,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 39,626 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,061,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,951,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 195,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

