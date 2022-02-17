Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SON. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

