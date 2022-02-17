Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Kellogg stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

