Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.63.
Kellogg stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $68.60.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
