KeyCorp Weighs in on Terex Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NYSE TEX opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. Terex has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

