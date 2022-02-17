Fortis Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.96.

FTS stock opened at C$57.16 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$61.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.98%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.