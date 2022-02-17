Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $94.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $65.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,214 shares of company stock worth $17,786,603 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,879,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

