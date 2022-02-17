Head to Head Analysis: First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) vs. Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Capital pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares First Capital and Citizens Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $39.01 million 3.55 $11.42 million $3.42 12.00 Citizens Community Bancorp $79.86 million 2.09 $12.73 million $1.99 8.00

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.28% 10.17% 1.05% Citizens Community Bancorp 26.63% 13.05% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Capital and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

First Capital has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats First Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.