Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.87 million, a P/E ratio of -68.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at $143,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at $15,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at $639,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

