NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVCR. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $104.23. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 689.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,520,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

