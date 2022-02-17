Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TERRF. UBS Group initiated coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TERRF opened at $7.48 on Monday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

