Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.