Bel Fuse (BELFB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $156.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

