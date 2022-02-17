Bel Fuse (BELFB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $156.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.54.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
