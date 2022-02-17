Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) & Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Head-To-Head Review

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 9.24 $52.62 million $0.50 61.86 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Healthcare Trust of America and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 6 2 0 2.25 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus price target of $33.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.23%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $26.68, suggesting a potential upside of 32.99%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Trust of America.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 14.47% 3.43% 1.63% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

