Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) fell 3.7% on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $187.00. The stock traded as low as $145.68 and last traded at $145.88. 989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 181,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.48.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,914,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 67.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,882,000 after buying an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,268,000 after buying an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

