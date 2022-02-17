Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Sell

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.24.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Affirm by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Affirm by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

