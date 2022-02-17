Critical Comparison: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Honest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 5.24 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Honest $300.52 million 1.81 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Honest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.56%. Honest has a consensus target price of $14.06, indicating a potential upside of 134.77%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Honest beats 1stdibs.Com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

