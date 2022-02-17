Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,457,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,468,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

