Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.78

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.78 and traded as high as $16.05. Air China shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 289 shares trading hands.

AIRYY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air China in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

