Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.12. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 985,004 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$717.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

