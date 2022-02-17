Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) to Sell

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

NRZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NRZ opened at $10.82 on Thursday. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 219,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 595,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,294,000 after buying an additional 125,432 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

