Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Decreases By 18.2%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 233.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $70.14.

