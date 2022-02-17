Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.09. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

