Brokerages Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Telos posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 250.0% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Telos by 88.4% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 296,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 16.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Telos by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Telos has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $720.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

