Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $5.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.92.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $349.86 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $205.00 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2,246.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 3,868.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Signature Bank by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Signature Bank by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.