Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Update

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BFIT opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Get Global X Health & Wellness ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $411,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.