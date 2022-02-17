Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Update

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BFIT opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $31.00.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.
