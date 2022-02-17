Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $8,513,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 36,313 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

