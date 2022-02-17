Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

