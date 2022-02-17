DA Davidson Comments on Cohu, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cohu in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

COHU stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Cohu has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,198,000 after acquiring an additional 291,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cohu by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.