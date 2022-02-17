Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($48.30) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

