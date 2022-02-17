Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) to Sell

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Expensify stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,842,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,690,000.

