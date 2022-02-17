Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Party City Holdco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

PRTY opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $566.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 434,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $2,611,531.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,146,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,362. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 397,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

