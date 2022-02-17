Azul (AZUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Azul to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30. Azul has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.
About Azul
Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.
