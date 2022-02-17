Azul (AZUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Azul to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30. Azul has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Azul by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Azul by 166.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Azul by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

