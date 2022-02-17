Coinbase Global (COIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COIN opened at $207.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.85 and a 200-day moving average of $260.13. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $162.20 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total value of $1,402,879.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,857 shares of company stock valued at $45,362,480.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 795 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

