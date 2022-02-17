MediaAlpha (MAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 43,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

