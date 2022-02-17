MediaAlpha (MAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MediaAlpha stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $70.33.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 43,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.