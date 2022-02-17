Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) traded up 5.8% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $82.78 and last traded at $81.01. 2,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 601,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.55.

The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ryder System by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

