Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €20.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €20.50 ($23.30) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.06% from the stock’s current price.

ENGI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.50 ($18.75).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €14.13 ($16.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.60. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.23).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

