Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.27 Million

Brokerages expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report $454.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.80 million and the lowest is $452.73 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $529.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSR. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of CRSR opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.81. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

