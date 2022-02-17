National Bank Financial Comments on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$17.17.
Featured Articles
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.