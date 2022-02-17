National Bank Financial Comments on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$17.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.