General Motors Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.08 Per Share (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of General Motors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will earn $7.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,233 shares of company stock worth $1,538,973. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.