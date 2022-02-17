KeyCorp Comments on RBC Bearings Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

ROLL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $187.12 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

