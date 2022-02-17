Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 25,162 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,505% compared to the typical volume of 1,568 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $937,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,223 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,206. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

