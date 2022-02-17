Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UAA. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. Under Armour has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,118,000 after purchasing an additional 338,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 381,398 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

