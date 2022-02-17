Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.72. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

