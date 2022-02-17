Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.72. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.15.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Brands (XELB)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.