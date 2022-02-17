Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of ZSAN opened at $0.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $27.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

