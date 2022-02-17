Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $44.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VCTR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,293 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 399,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 972,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

