FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,768,000 after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.