Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.